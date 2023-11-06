SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County will be honoring veterans throughout this week. As part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, Salt Lake County will illuminate the County Government Center and County Jail in green during the week of Nov. 6-12.

Operation Green Light for Veterans is a national effort sponsored by the National Association of Counties hoping to shine a light on veterans and the support they need from their communities. By illuminating structures in green lights, they are letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

In addition to the illumination seen throughout the week Salt Lake County will be supporting veterans in additional ways:

Salt Lake County Animal Services will waive pet adoption fees for veterans for the whole month of November.

Clark Planetarium will offer free tickets for any film on Nov. 11 for veterans and $5 tickets to immediate family members. (Tickets must be obtained in person and with valid I.D.)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services partners with the VA for in-home services/case management and caregiver support. Aging and Adult Services will be running a Cell Phones for Soldiers program beginning in December and running through January. The program collects used cell phones and the nonprofit that organizes the program “turns them into” calling cards for active-duty service members.