Salt Lake County hosts drive-up free pet licensing event October 16

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News ) – Does your pet need a Salt Lake County pet license? Today is the day, as the county is offering free services at their drive-up event on Friday.

Salt Lake County Animal Services is providing an “Amnesty Late License Fee Forgiveness Program” for all pet licenses from Sept 2-Oct 31.

Everyone is invited to get their pet licenses up to date without having to pay any late fees. Free microchips are also being provided to Salt Lake County residents who have pets with a current pet license.

You can fill out the licensing application at AdoptUtahPets.org and visit “Licensing”. If you have questions or need assistance please email animal@slco.org or call 385-468-7387. Licenses can be paid online or via check.

Microchipping/Licensing Drive-Up Events:

October 16 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Salt Lake County Animal Services

511 W 3900 S, SLC 84123

If you cannot make it Friday, there will be another one on October 24, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wheeler Historic Farm (in front of the Activity Barn), 6351 South 900 East in Murray.

Masks are required and social distancing is observed. Do not attend if you are feeling ill.

Please bring all current rabies documentation and proof of spay/neuter, no appointment is necessary. If you license in advance, bring proof you paid in advance and bring your pet: cats must be in carriers, dogs must be on-leash.

Why Pets Must Be Licensed:

It’s a mandatory Utah state law.

A license is the best way to reunite you with your dog if he/she becomes lost

A pet wearing a license tag can quickly be identified and returned to you

Jurisdictions We License:

*Cities: Bluffdale, Holladay, Midvale, Millcreek, Murray, Salt Lake City

*Townships: Brighton, Copperton, County Islands, Emigration Canyon, Kearns, Magna, White City

License Fees:

$15.00 – Sterilized pet license

$5.00 – Senior citizen license (only offered for sterilized pets to residents 60 years and older)

$40.00 – Unsterilized pet license