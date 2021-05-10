Salt Lake County Health to offer vaccine shots outside of Bees game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The popular song, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” played during the seventh inning at Salt Lake Bees games may have to add a verse about vaccine shots.

Not really, but those who do wish to get a COVID-19 vaccination on their way to the ballpark can do so Monday night before the Bees take on the Reno Aces at 6:30 p.m. at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Salt Lake County Health Department will be issuing vaccines free of charge just outside the stadium on “the grassy area by Main Street” from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone over 16, no insurance required.

The Bees relayed the message on their Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Coming to the game tonight? You can get a free COVID vaccination from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. thanks to @SaltLakeHealth pic.twitter.com/PoI0txtZcw — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 10, 2021

Last week, the Bees played their first game in over 600 days in front of a reduced capacity crowd Thursday. So far during the 2021 campaign, the Bees are winless with an 0-4 record.