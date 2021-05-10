Salt Lake County Health to offer vaccine shots outside of Bees game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The popular song, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” played during the seventh inning at Salt Lake Bees games may have to add a verse about vaccine shots.
Not really, but those who do wish to get a COVID-19 vaccination on their way to the ballpark can do so Monday night before the Bees take on the Reno Aces at 6:30 p.m. at Smith’s Ballpark.
The Salt Lake County Health Department will be issuing vaccines free of charge just outside the stadium on “the grassy area by Main Street” from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone over 16, no insurance required.
The Bees relayed the message on their Twitter account Monday afternoon.
Last week, the Bees played their first game in over 600 days in front of a reduced capacity crowd Thursday. So far during the 2021 campaign, the Bees are winless with an 0-4 record.