Salt Lake County Health Department sends wrong COVID-19 vaccination appointment info in error

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday night, the Salt Lake County Health Department sent confirmation emails/texts to those who were scheduled at Salt Palace for their second dose of the COVID- 19 vaccine.

However, the was a problem, officials say the confirmation that was sent out had the incorrect vaccine type for their appointment.

Officials emphasized that the notice was sent in “error” but patients will receive the correct vaccine at their second dose appointment.

The incorrect notice was sent because of patients who had previously been scheduled in the health department’s old registration system which was transferred into the new system, VaccinateUtah, between doses, according to officials.

Health officials said in a tweet, “we apologize for the confusion this has caused and we appreciate your patience during this process.”

