Salt Lake County Health Department: Dogs can be on the patio at these restaurants

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Thanks to a recent announcement from the Salt Lake County Health Department, everyone gets a seat the table.

Well, kind of.

The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) has given 28 Salt Lake County restaurants approval to allow dogs on outdoor patio areas.

The approval only applies to dogs, so all other pets will have to stay home while their humans dine out.

Here are the restaurants that received the approval this year:

Health officials expect four more restaurants to receive approval to allow canine companions to sit on restaurant patios by the end of the 2021 patio season.

The approval does not affect service dogs, which by law are required to be allowed in all public places in order to support a person with a disability, the SLCoHD explained in a news release.

According to SLCoHD, In order receive approval to have dogs on outdoor patios, the 28 restaurants had to submit a special processes safety plan, or a HACCP plan, pay an application fee of $315, and agree to the following rules:

Establishment must post signs that notify patrons that dogs may be on the premises

Patio must have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t have to go through an interior dining area, and there must be self-closing doors between the patio and interior area

Patio must be cleaned with animal-friendly chemicals at the beginning of each shift, or every six hours if the business does not have defined shifts

Any dog bathroom “accidents” must be cleaned and the area sanitized within five minutes

Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers may not touch any dog

Dogs must remain on-leash, and must have collars with current license and rabies tag

Dogs may not be on tables or chairs

Dogs should be given water in a disposable container, but may not eat food (including dog food or treats)

Dogs may not have contact with any dishes or utensils

The approval lasts one year. All restaurants who are “good standing” with the health department can renew the approval in subsequent years for $110, SLCoHD said.