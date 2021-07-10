Salt Lake County: Get free microchips for pets

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Community leaders are inviting citizens to license their pets and get free microchips, Friday.

According to the Salt Lake County Animal Services, starting July 13, pet owners are welcome to have their furry friends chipped and licensed.

Officials say those interested in the services are asked to stroll by the Fairmont Dog Park between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

However, if you reside outside of Salt Lake County and are wanting to get your pets licensed and microchipped also, Animal Services say there are numerous locations open throughout the state.

For a full list of locations email animal@slco.org.

