SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney announced on Wednesday that he’s running for re-election.

D.A. Sim Gill was elected to the position back in 2010, and he says, “I’ve always been very clear I work with law enforcement, not for law enforcement. I work for the people of Salt Lake County so I have 26 years of experience.”

He adds, “I have gone through the trenches of that experience.”

The Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office lists Republican Danielle Ahn as Gill’s challenger for District Attorney.