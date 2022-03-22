SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kelly Bingham told police in 1999 that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Bingham plead guilty to charges and was sentenced in 2016, 17 years after he disclosed his crimes to authorities, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“There’s a statute of limitations law that says after a certain period of time if a disclosure occurs, I as a prosecutor or law enforcement agency do not have the legal authority to prosecute somebody,” said Gill.

Prosecutors charged and sentenced Kelly Bingham for the sexual assault of a minor in 2016, after failing to find evidence of Bingham confessing his crimes to law enforcement. But after a year-long review by the Conviction Integrity Unit, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office found evidence of the confession in 1999. On March 2, Bingham provided names of fourteen people who he claims can attest that he reported his crime to police. “That meant we didn’t have the power to file the charges,” said Gill.



The DA’s office filed a motion to vacate the conviction Monday because of a recommendation by the Conviction Integrity Unit. Once the conviction is vacated, Gill said the charges will be taken off his record, and Bingham will most likely be removed from the sex offender registry for these charges because the District Attorney’s Office never had the legal authority to prosecute in the first place. The DA acknowledged this decision could spark emotion in people but says it’s important for prosecutors to follow due process.

“It’s not a judgment on whether this person was innocent or guilty, it’s just a matter of law, we didn’t have the right to prosecute, and we need to adhere to those constitutional provisions,” said Gill.