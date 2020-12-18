Salt Lake County DA to explain findings in August officer-involved death in West Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will walk through the findings of the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol in the use of deadly force by West Jordan Police in August.

On August 2, 17-year-old Cryus Carpenter was killed in an officer-involved shooting in West Jordan.

Authorities say they responded to 2360 West 7680 South around 8 p.m. after a caller said they were following a vehicle of a relative of theirs that had been stolen recently.

That caller led officers to the area where the stolen Chevy Truck was and when they arrived, there were multiple people in the car who refused to get out.

At some point during the situation, one of the occupants got out of the car gunfire erupted between the suspect and officers. One suspect died and one of the officers was shot in the upper shoulder area and lodged back in his shoulder.

DA Gill will provide an update on the investigation at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The full briefing will be streamed above.