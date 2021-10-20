Salt Lake County DA, law enforcement discuss gun crime

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend! After a cold start, it will turn out to be a pretty fall day across the Beehive State. We'll see calmer conditions with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures about 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Highs will range in the upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City reaching 62. Down south, it will mainly be the 60s with St. George getting into the low 70s. As high pressure settles in we'll see dry weather continue for the remainder of the work-week as we continue to warm things up. Nights will remain chilly, but we'll see temperatures near average tomorrow and likely above-average Friday.