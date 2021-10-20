Salt Lake County DA, law enforcement discuss gun crime

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Numerous Salt Lake County officials are coming together Wednesday afternoon to discuss gun crime.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will be joined by Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown during the 12:15 p.m. press conference. ABC4 will stream the full press conference in the video player above at that time.
One of the most prominent incidents to occur in Salt Lake City was the fatal shooting of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Buk Buk is now facing multiple charges in Salt Lake County.