Watch Live Now: Salt Lake County DA announces findings in fatal police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill to determine if use of deadly force was justified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney will announce his findings in a May police shooting that left a 22-year-old Utah man dead.

Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal was shot and killed by Salt Lake City police officers responding to a gun call in the early morning hours of May 23. Body camera footage showed officers fired at him 20 times as he was running away.

After body camera footage was released, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall apologized to Palacios-Carbajal’s family calling the footage “genuinely disturbing and upsetting.” Governor Gary Herbert called for thorough, transparent, swift and just review of the case.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is set to walk through the findings of the use of deadly force investigation on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The family of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal plan to speak out about Gill’s finding at 2 p.m.