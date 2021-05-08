Salt Lake County cyclist dies in fatal collision

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after colliding with a truck, Friday morning.

On May 7, at 10:21 a.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a cyclist that was hit by a truck near West Hoytsville Road in Summit County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a pickup truck driven by a 67-year-old Summit County man was pulling a double axle trailer, when he hit a 72-year-old woman who was riding a bicycle. Deputies say, the woman then died on scene.

“The man driving the truck told deputies he was turning into the driveway of a residence on West Hoytsville Road. The man said he looked for oncoming traffic, then began to turn into the driveway. The woman and her husband were traveling (north) on separate bicycles in the opposite direction of the truck when the woman was hit,” informs the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “The woman’s husband was traveling several feet behind. He crashed on his bicycle after he avoided being hit by the truck – the man received minor injuries. Both cyclists were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. “

Deputies say the driver estimated he was traveling at a low speed when he hit the cyclist. The woman’s husband estimated they were traveling on their bicycles between 20-30 mph.

According to Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was issued a citation for failing to yield. As of right now, driver impairment is not suspected.

“As the weather continues to get warmer, we remind motorists to pay extra attention and watch for cyclists and motorcycles,” deputies add. “The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the decedent.”