Salt Lake County Council passes resolution supporting conversion therapy ban

Local News

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Council passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Utah State Legislature to protect minors and place a ban on conversion therapy.

The resolution passed unanimously by the bipartisan council.

“Today was a phenomenal day for the LGBTQ community,” Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, told ABC4 News. “Today the Salt Lake County Council sent a message of hope to LGBTQ kids telling them that you belong that you are born perfect just as you are.”

Conversion therapy attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people. Numerous mental health and medical association have linked this sort of therapy to suicide and depression.

Arlyn Bradshaw, one of the sponsors of the resolution, agrees.

“If the action today can save one young person from taking their life, than it’s absolutely worth it.”

Aimee Winder Newton is the other sponsor of the resolution.

“We want safe and healthy and effective therapy methods for our kids in Salt Lake County and conversion therapy does not meet that requirement.”

The efforts to pass a conversion therapy bill this past legislative session fell flat. It’s replacement bill never made it to the house floor.

“The people of Utah, both conservatives, liberals, they’re kind compassionate people. And when we know better we do better. So I know that Utah lawmakers will take the right steps to protect kids from the dangers of conversion therapy.”

The council hopes lawmakers will take this resolution into consideration and pass a bill next legislative session banning conversion therapy.

