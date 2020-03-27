Salt Lake County Council member who tested positive for coronavirus encourages shelter-in-place order

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake County Council member announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Aryln Bradshaw who serves as representative for County Council District 1 said he got tested at once of University of Utah Health’s drive-up test locations after experiencing symptoms for several days.

“The good news is I have been working from home and practicing social distancing prior to the onset of my symptoms, and have practiced self-isolation since I began experiencing symptoms, which has restricted my contact with others outside my household,” Bradshaw shared in a Facebook post.

Bradshaw went on to say that he is committed to making sure the community is prepared and forwarding thinking during this state of emergency.

“I also encourage the state to take additional steps to limit the spread of this virus, such as a shelter in place order,” said Bradshaw.

Gov. Gary Herbert appeared to stop just short of that Friday when he issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive to Utahns. Herbert emphasized that the directive is not shelter-in-place order, but residents should stay at home as much as possible.

Bradshaw expressed his gratitude for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. He said the community should continue to support them by trying to slow the spread of the virus by “staying home, social distancing, washing our hands, and following the advice and direction of public health officials and medical professionals.”