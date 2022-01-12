Salt Lake County Council to hold emergency meeting for indoor mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to vote on overturning the county’s indoor mask mandate.

Right now, the county health order issued Jan. 7 requires people in the county to wear masks when indoors or outside if in close contact with people like a line. It specifically calls on residents to use respirator masks like KN95s to prevent the spread of the virus.

The move came after County Councilmember Dave Alvord wanted the council to take a vote to overturn the mandate at their Tuesday night regular council meeting. That did not happen.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, a number of residents spoke out, many against the mask mandate.

The Utah Department of Health has been reporting a record number of cases last week in Utah as the Omicron variant surges nationwide.

The special meeting will take place on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage on the council meeting.