Salt Lake County Arts and Culture venues to close through Dec. 31 due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)– All Salt Lake County Arts and Culture venues will be closed from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

These venues include Abravnel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

These venues are closing under the instruction of Salt Lake County Mayor Jennifer Wilson and the Salt Lake County Health Department, a news release said.

These theatres have been operating at around 20% capacity and have been hosting a limited number of events.

According to a news release, all presenters who had been booked for these venues will now have their events presented virtually, rescheduled, or canceled.

Those who purchase tickets to an event at one of these venues through ArtTix or from the performer directly will receive an email on how to refund tickets.

Those who purchased tickets to an event at one of the venues through a third-party seller must contact the seller directly and discuss the seller’s refund policy.

Anyone who would like more information on the closure of these venues can visit the Salt Lake County website