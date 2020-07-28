Salt Lake County extends more money to businesses impacted by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake a County is easing requirements for the Small Business Impact Grant Program. The grant is for businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials said there is about $35 million of the $40 million federal grant left. Starting Tuesday, all businesses can apply for what they’re calling free money.

In round two, any business with fewer than 250 employees can apply, those who received CARES Act money are eligible if the amount wasn’t greater $35,000.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said easing round one requirements will provide more access to minority business owners. The first round of funding started back on June 16. County officials said $2.4 million in grant money was given to 142 businesses. The average grant amount is about $17,000.

The owner of Liberty Park Concessions received round one funding. He said during these uncertain times the money really helps.

“Will help us prevail and go on to another year or two of business,” owner Craig Silverstein said. “I just want to encourage everyone to apply for that and thank you for the grant.”

Officials said the grant will be available until the money runs out.

Recipients must show how the money was spent for example on rent, utilities or any other COVID-19 related cost.