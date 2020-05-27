Salt Lake County announces first phase of recreation center openings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials have announced that select recreation centers will begin opening with modified operations. The openings are in accordance with the State’s Utah Together Plan and guidance from the Salt Lake County Health Department. Openings were determined based upon staffing and health order directives related to each site’s amenities.

In order to keep people safe, each recreation center that is opening will operate under new modified operating procedures in compliance with current state health guidelines.

Salt Lake County recreation centers opening June 1:

Dimple Dell Recreation Center – 10670 South 1000 East, Sandy (385) 468-3355

Fairmont Aquatic Center – 1044 Sugarmont Drive, Salt Lake City (385) 468-1540

JL Sorenson Recreation Center – 5350 West Main Street, Herriman (385) 468-1340

Magna Recreation Center – 3270 South 8400 West, Magna (385) 468-1835

Millcreek Community Center- 2266 East Evergreen Avenue, Millcreek City (385) 468-1380

Northwest Recreation Center – 1255 Clark Avenue, Salt Lake City (385) 468-1305

Salt Lake City Sports Complex – 645 South Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City (385) 468-1925

Taylorsville Recreation Center – 4948 South 2700 West, Taylorsville (385) 468-1732

More information regarding modified operations and available amenities for each facility visit recreation.slco.org.