Salt Lake County Animal Services seek public’s help to find missing horse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy Salt Lake County Animal Services

feedingamerica

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help to find a missing horse and reunite it with its owner.

  • Image courtesy Salt Lake County Animal Services
  • Image courtesy Salt Lake County Animal Services

Camel, the horse’s name, is an 11 to 14 year-old Buckskin mare and was reported stolen on Sunday October 10th at 1:38 a.m. The horse was reportedly stolen from a pasture off 700 South Gladiola Street in Salt Lake City.

If anyone has information on Camel’s whereabouts or has seen the horse, please call authorities at (801) 840-4000 and reference case #21-15849

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories