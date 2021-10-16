Salt Lake County Animal Services seek public’s help to find missing horse

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help to find a missing horse and reunite it with its owner.
Camel, the horse’s name, is an 11 to 14 year-old Buckskin mare and was reported stolen on Sunday October 10th at 1:38 a.m. The horse was reportedly stolen from a pasture off 700 South Gladiola Street in Salt Lake City.
If anyone has information on Camel’s whereabouts or has seen the horse, please call authorities at (801) 840-4000 and reference case #21-15849