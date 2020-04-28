Salt Lake County Animal Services launches pet pantry pick-up

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Animal Services will be launching its first-ever Pet Crew Pet Pantry pick-up event.

The event will happen on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and in order to keep social distance organizers say the held in their east-side drive-thru at 511 West 3900 South.

This pet food pick-up is being held for dog and cat owners struggling to purchase pet food for their furry family during this difficult time. Organizers say donations came from the Dogs Meow, George Q. Morris Foundation, Hills Pet Food, Humane Society of the United States, Petfinder Foundation, Save Our Local Pets, Walmart Giving, and other generous individuals in the community.

Bellow are instructions from organizers for people picking up pet food:

1. For pet owners seeking cat/dog food, they will be giving out 1-gallon bags of packaged cat or dog dry food. There will be a small amount of canned food available. Due to demand, organizers say they will only be able to give 1-2 bags of food per pet (depending on size) in the household.

2. 9 – 9:30 a.m. will be reserved for pet owners with last names A-M, organizers ask that you have your driver’s license available.

3. 9:30 – 10 am. will be reserved for pet owners with last names N-Z and driver’s license will be required for pick-up.

4. Drivers MUST enter from the North entrance on 500 W.

5. ALL INDIVIDUALS MUST REMAIN IN THEIR CAR. Employees will direct you to 1 of 2 clearly marked stations. You will pull up, tell the employee what pet food you need: dog or cat, the size of your dog, how many pets are in the house. They will hand out pet food while supplies last.

6. Organizers say employees they will not open your trunk and place the food inside.

7. After they close your trunk, organizers ask drivers to drive forward and exit out the South Entrance. Drivers will only be able to make a right-hand turn due to high traffic.

For further instructions on how the pantry will operate that day, visit their website.

