Salt Lake County accepts immigration reform resolution

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Salt Lake County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani introduced her resolution for immigration reform.

It comes as Salt County is the first county in the United States to be certified by Welcoming America, a national organization that promotes inclusive communities.

One by one, residents to local leaders, offered comment on why the council should accept Ghorbani’s resolution.

It was at a meeting in at the Salt Lake County Government Center.

Moments after Ghorbani introduced her resolution, she was met with a counter from Councilman Steve DeBry.

DeBry’s resolution is similar to Ghorbani’s. Both cover valuing family, introducing programs to help immigrants as well as paving a way for immigrants to become U.S. citizens. The difference is that DeBry’s includes border security and addresses human trafficking.

Shortly after his introduction, both councilmembers engaged in a back and forth.

“What are your concerns with the previous title of the previous resolution,” Ghorbani asked DeBry. “Why do you not want it to say, affirm that we’re a welcoming community?”

DeBry replied, “because I like mine better.” He went further to say, “The dilemma that we’re in as a community, as a country. My heart goes out to the people that are here. They want to be good citizens.”

Before the meeting wrapped up, Mayor Jenny Wilson expressed, “I reaffirm that Salt Lake County will continue to be a welcoming county.”

The council unanimously accepted DeBry’s substitute resolution.