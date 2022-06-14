SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation led by the U.S. Department of Education has revealed that Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) discriminated against a pregnant student.

The complaint was filed on August 22, 2021, and alleged that a college professor encouraged the student to drop a course because she was pregnant. The professor allegedly told her that she needed to “accept responsibility for her pregnancy.”

Officials say the college did not engage in an interactive process with the woman to provide her with academic adjustments or related services during her pregnancy in the same manner that the college provides to students with temporary medical conditions.

The investigation determined that SLCC did not excuse the woman’s pregnancy-related absences and did not allow her to submit her work after pregnancy-related absences.

Under Title IX of the education amendments, which is enforced by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), colleges cannot discriminate based on sex in any education program or activity operated by a recipient of federal financial assistance from the Department.

The OCR also has a section that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in programs and activities operated by recipients of Federal financial assistance, for which SLCC is a recipient.

As part of the resolution agreement, SLCC must revise its nondiscrimination statement to remain consistent with Title IX regulation.