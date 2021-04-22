Salt Lake Co. officials urge commitment to water conservation

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – As the state continues to experience severe drought conditions, Salt Lake County officials are coming together to encourage residents to commit to water conservation.

On Thursday, County Mayor Jenny Wilson, County Watershed Manager Robert Thompson, and Jordan Valley Water Conservation District Outreach Coordinator Cynthia Bee will come together to announce a new standard to conserve more water in its own operations.

Officials will also launch a long-term initiative committed to the efforts and education of this “new normal.”

Salt Lake County residents will be challenged, on earth Day, to join in a county-wide water conservation goal.

The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Salt Lake County Draper Recreation Center.

In late March, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared Stage 1 Advisory for water conservation in keeping with Salt Lake City’s Five-stage Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

Drought conditions in Utah are not a new concern. This year, water officials statewide say things are bad, but exactly how bad are they?

According to the Utah Division of Water Resources, as of April 14, nearly 100% of the state is in a drought and over 90% is in extreme drought.

With less water expected to enter our lakes and reservoirs, the Utah Division of Water Resources is asking people to be aware of their water use.

“Turn off water when not actively in use, run full loads in the dishwasher and washing machine, and most importantly, wait to water. A single lawn watering for the average quarter-acre lot in Utah uses 3,000 gallons of water. If we all shift our water habits and use less, we can make the water we have last longer,” Laura Haskell, Drought Coordinator with the Utah Division of Water Resources, tells ABC4.

Officials tell ABC4 that Lake Powell, currently only at 36% capacity, is one of the hardest-hit areas. It’s only expected to see 41% of water inflow this spring.