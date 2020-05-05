Salt Lake City’s Net Zero fire stations nationally recognized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two of Salt Lake City’s Net Zero fire stations have been recognized with top environmentally sustainability certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Stations No. 3, located at 2425 S. 900 East, and Station No. 14, located at 3800 W. California Ave., were honored with LEED Platinum and Gold certifications.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards provide a framework for efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is an internationally recognized symbol of achievement in sustainability and leadership.

“Salt Lake City is committed to building green, and these two stations were prime opportunities for us to show that commitment,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “Particularly with Station No. 14 being on our City’s Westside, which has historically endured worse air quality than the rest of the City, we felt it was important that we get this right. I’m grateful to Chief Lieb for his vision and creativity in making this happen. These certifications are a tremendous accomplishment.”

The two honored stations were both opened in 2018 and were the first stations in the nation constructed to be Net Zero. The stations generate power from more than 300 solar panels which produces enough electricity to offset 100 percent of their annual power consumption.

Both Station No. 3 and Station No. 14 were designed by Salt Lake City-based Blalock & Partners Architectural Design Studio.

