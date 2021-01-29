Salt Lake City YWCA building suffers ‘staggering damage’ in Thursday night vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Young Women’s Christian Association building in Salt Lake City was vandalized on Thursday evening, officials with the nonprofit said.

According to a news release from YWCA Utah, the Peter and Paula Green Johnson building suffered “staggering damage” to equipment, furniture, personal property, and the facility itself. YWCA staff took immediate action to secure the building and all of the women and children who live there.

All staff and residents were reported safe after the vandalism, officials with YWCA Utah said.

The Peter and Paula Green Johnson building is located at 3rd East and 3rd South in Downtown Salt Lake City and has existed there for over 101 years.

According to YWCA Utah, the building has served as a place where women in Utah can gather to seek refuge, friendship recreation, and change, also serving as a place where children gather to play and enrich their lives.

“We are heartbroken by, and condemn, this act of violence, which has not only damaged

property, but our community’s emotional safety. Every day, we show up to make our

community better, keeping women and children fleeing violence safe, advocating for

change, and working to eliminate racism and empower women,” the YWCA said in a release.

Like the women and children we serve, we are strong, we are resilient, and we will still rise. Our windows are boarded, frames are dislodged, glass is shattered, and we are shaken, but our resolve and commitment to YWCA’s mission, and each other, remain stronger than ever. — YWCA Utah (@ywcautah) January 30, 2021

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.