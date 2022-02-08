Salt Lake City welcoming LGBTQ+ softball tournament in 2023

18 Jun 1994: General view of the Opening Ceremony for the Gay Games in New York City, New York (Getty).

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A softball tournament for the LGBTQ+ community is coming to Salt Lake City in 2023.

The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) will be hosting the tournament, entitled the NAGAAA Cup, at the Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex from May 26-28, 2023.

The top teams from all over the U.S. and Canada will compete to determine the NAGAAA Cup Champions.

The tournament, which is open to the public, will also allow teams to qualify for the Gay Softball World Series.

The NAGAAA says in a press release that Salt Lake City was chosen over other locations “not only for its natural beauty but because of the warm welcome extended by the entire culture.”

John Deffee, NAGAAA Commissioner, states:

“Salt Lake was the complete opposite of our expectations, we were so surprised at everyone’s friendliness, and their loving, welcoming attitude of acceptance. This warm reception will be a big piece of our memory of our time here. With 45 years as an organization, we are built and founded on community. What started with a shared passion for softball turned into something much more profound. We change people’s lives and allow them a safe place to unapologetically be themselves. And that’s what we found in Salt Lake.”

Attendance for the tournament is expected to be robust, as 80 percent of NAGAAA’s teams are located on the West Coast.

The alliance estimates 1,100 attendees and an economic impact of more than $1 million to the community.

Partners of the event include Visit Salt Lake, the Utah Pride Center, Equality Utah, Salt Lake Pride League, Utah Sports Commission, SLC Stonewall, LGBTQ Chamber, and Communify.me.

The NAGAAA is the governing body over all 47 member leagues across the United States and Canada. Over 125,000 athletes have participated in the NAGAAA World Series and NAGAAA Cups.