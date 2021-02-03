Salt Lake City Unveils new design to make 300 West safer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A busy and often dangerous street in Salt lake City will be getting a make over.

Salt Lake City presented the new design for the upcoming 300 West construction project.

300 West, a major thoroughfare will soon be more accessible and safer for both pedestrians and drivers.

Officials say the road between 9th South and 21st South will have a new bike lane system, crosswalk signals, and wider sidewalks.

City leaders say the new features will enhance safety for everyone. The project will get underway this summer.

The City added that 300 West is the largest of several projects funded by the $87 million “Funding Our Future” road reconstruction bond approved by Salt Lake City voters in 2018.