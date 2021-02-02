Salt Lake City to unveil design for upgrade to 300 West

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City will be presenting the design for the upcoming 300 West construction project Wednesday.

Work for the project will begin this summer to upgrade a section of the major “north-south artery into a complete street” that is safer, more welcoming, and more accessible for everyone regardless of age or ability,” according to the city.

During the presentation, the project team is expected to showcase several unique design elements, including a new-to-Utah bike lane system, new crosswalks and signals, and new, wider sidewalks.

The city says the new features will enhance safety and usability for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users, and drivers.

Salt Lake City says it is reconstructing 300 West between 900 South and 2100 South, with work beginning this spring and continuing through 2022.

The City added that 300 West is the largest of several projects funded by the $87 million “Funding Our Future” road reconstruction bond approved by Salt Lake City voters in 2018.

The event will be streamed online at Facebook.com/SLCGovernment.