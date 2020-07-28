Salt Lake City to resume fares at parking meters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City will resume enforcing its paid metered parking in two weeks. This comes as an effort to support Salt Lake City businesses that need patrons to be able to access convenient, short-term parking.

Paid metered parking was originally suspended in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After consultation with local businesses that rely on curbside pickup to conduct business, a need for spots to change over more frequently became necessary.

The changes that will occur in two weeks only apply to metered parking only. Legally parked cars throughout the city will still be able to park without time limitations.

“We want to support our local businesses as they continue to grapple with the significant economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is one way the City can help,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We are glad we were able to suspend enforcement for the time we did, and understand it was helpful as many street-level businesses were closed. Now that they’ve re-opened, there is a need for people to be able to access that convenient, short-term, on-street parking.”

The city will begin outreach and warnings to cars parked at meters for two weeks to alert people that a change to parking is coming to the city. Paid parking hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a maximum of two hours, Monday thru Friday. Saturdays are free with a two hour maximum. There are no restrictions on Sundays.