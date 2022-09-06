SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park.

The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release.

Officials with Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Lands say the chance to develop the park is significant for several reasons.

They say there is a need for investment in Westside parks and enhancing park spaces along the Jordan River, saying the park will provide a “needed amenity” for the Westside with features that celebrate the neighborhood and preserve community culture and diversity.

Highlights of the redevelopment plan include:

Community Gathering and Event Spaces – a promenade/community plaza spanning the north central gateway, an event stage and lawn, smaller pavilions and picnic lawns, as well as a riverside beach and boardwalk.

– a promenade/community plaza spanning the north central gateway, an event stage and lawn, smaller pavilions and picnic lawns, as well as a riverside beach and boardwalk. Play Places for Everyone – hiking, walking and paved trails, an all-ages and abilities playground, climbing features, multi-use sport courts, dog park and sledding hill.

– hiking, walking and paved trails, an all-ages and abilities playground, climbing features, multi-use sport courts, dog park and sledding hill. Places to Enjoy the Water – a splash pad, kayak rental, access to the Jordan River, boat dock and ramp and an outdoor pool.

– a splash pad, kayak rental, access to the Jordan River, boat dock and ramp and an outdoor pool. Places to Wheel Around – an ice/roller skating ribbon, skateboarding area and bike trails.

(Courtesy of SLC.gov)

(Courtesy of SLC.gov)

(Courtesy of SLC.gov)

“By talking with Glendale residents, we learned that people are looking for safe community gathering spaces and places to play, rest and get together with friends and family.” said Public Lands Planner Kat Maus. “We heard that a bright, vibrant, and active park was needed and that is what the plan reflects.”

Salt Lake City reportedly has $3.2 million currently allocated for “Phase 1” of the plan.

According to a press release, planned projects include: connecting the former water park site to the existing Glendale Park, a portion of a planned community plaza/promenade, playground, sport courts, picnic lawn and some parking lot improvements.

“Phase 1” improvements are estimated to be completed by 2024.

The press release states that funding for future phases has not yet been secured, but an additional $27 million to go toward the remaining build-out of the plan is part of an $85 million bond to be voted on in the November 2022 election.

The public is invited to review the plan here or view a presentation at the following public meetings:

