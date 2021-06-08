Salt Lake City to add gender-affirming surgery to employee healthcare coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced on social media the city will add gender-affirming surgery to healthcare coverage for employees and eligible independents.

Mayor Mendenhall shared on the post on June 4 during Utah Pride Week.

“Transgender health care is a right and gender-affirming care and support are lifesaving,” she states in the Facebook post.

Community members gathered to celebrate Pride Week on June 6 in Salt Lake City.

Kicking off at the steps of the Capitol around 10 a.m., large numbers of citizens marched down State Street all the way to Liberty Park.

According to event organizers, the Rainbow march and rally focused on “raising their voices” in support of marginalized communities.

“I always enjoy the energy that comes with #Pride week. This mornings rally and march were no different. I am thankful to our LGBTQ+ community, as an ally, for letting me celebrate with you this morning and all week,” shared Chief Mike Brown with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

According to the Utah Pride Center, thousands of citizens filled the entire lawn of the Utah State Capitol, and many speakers took center stage to give speeches regarding Pride week.