Salt Lake City synagogue vandalized, suspect unknown

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City synagogue has been vandalized and many are reacting.

On May 15, the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, an Orthodox synagogue located at 1760 south and 1100 east was defaced Sunday morning.

This is unbelievable and unacceptable. We stand with our friends in the Jewish community and condemn all acts of antisemitism. https://t.co/Qo0EAeI1ft — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) May 16, 2021

According to Avremi Zippel, the local Rabbi for the community, a suspect presumably scratched a swastika into the front window of their synagogue.

“A swastika scratched into the front window of a synagogue. May 2021. Salt Lake City, Utah. We will not cower in fear,” he shares on Twitter followed by the Am Yisrael Chai hashtag. “But tell me more how this is about a land dispute….”

Since the vandalism, many have been reacting and sharing their thoughts of support.

This is repugnant and entirely contrary to the values that our beautiful state has always stood for. I pray for and stand with my brothers and sisters who are suffering because of this act of hatred. https://t.co/umkyyCD3Td — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) May 16, 2021

“Standing with you @UtahRabbi and Salt Lake City’s Jewish community against this act of hatred and intimidation,” responds Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Since the incident, many community leaders, public officials, and the general public have expressed their support for the Jewish community, including Jenny Wilson, Mia Love, and Deidre Henderson.

“By extending his hand of fellowship to a Rabbi and synagogue, our first president marked the way to be taken by all Americans. Those who commit acts of vandalism against Jews or their places of worship in Salt Lake City or anywhere else only disgrace their own souls,” adds Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

Courtesy of Rabbi Avremi Zippel

It is unknown at this time who was involved in the vandalism.

“I stand with you @UtahRabbi and hope they find the pathetic person who did this. Racism has no place in our state, country, or world,” shares Utah leader Burgess Owens.

I stand with Utah’s Jewish Community. Hate and bigotry have no place in our community. #community https://t.co/EjPhCvXe9p — Jenny Wilson (@JennyWilsonUT) May 16, 2021

ABC4 will update as the story develops.