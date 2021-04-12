Salt Lake City store closes early after customer makes threats over mask-wearing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A busy Sunday afternoon turned terrifying after a customer threatened employees after being asked to wear a mask.

On Saturday, Utah’s statewide mask mandate came to an end. But, following an order from Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City is keeping its mask requirement.

Salt Lake City’s The Stockist in 9th and 9th, with its mask requirement in place, was busy on Sunday. The owner says that’s when a man walked inside the store with a mask around his chin.

When asked to pull his mask up, employees tell ABC4 that the man became upset. And when he was asked to leave, he reportedly threatened to come back and shoot everyone. Police say they were unable to locate the man.

That threat was enough for The Stockist to close early Sunday. A sign was posted on the door, reading: CLOSED for the remainder of Sunday, April 11th, due to extenuating circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“Ya. It’s just scary. Like this is the first day after the mask mandate ends and this happens. It’s just terrifying and it’s just extremism at its absolute worst,” Josh Edgar, one of the employees that confronted the man, tells ABC4.

Signage can be seen outside the store saying everyone is required to wear a mask and keep their distance.

The store’s owner tells ABC4 she’s grateful for Salt Lake City’s mask mandate, but fears it isn’t enough since most of Utah no longer has a mask requirement.

The Stockist is prepared to reopen on Monday, but additional safety precautions may be put in place.

This Salt Lake City store isn’t the only business to be threatened over a mask requirement – a man was arrested over the weekend after he threatened to kill a UTA train host that asked him to wear a mask.