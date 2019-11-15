Salt Lake City selected to host US Youth Soccer tournament in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City has been selected to host the US Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup Tournament in 2021.

In a press release issued by Chris Laughlin, Salt Lake City Regional Athletic Complex Manager, their complex was been selected “after a competitive bidding process”.

The seven-day tournament, scheduled from June 14 to June 20, is expected to bring in more than 150 youth soccer teams from 14 west coast states and will have an estimated economic impact of $6 million.

Boys and girls youth teams, ranging in age from 13 to 18, will compete at the RAC for a spot in the championship tournament.

The Far West Presidents Cup offers teams the chance to play against others from neighboring western states that they would not normally face in their regular leagues.

The Regional Athletic Complex is a multi-sport facility maintained and operated by the Public Services Department’s Parks Division.

Laughlin said they have 16 natural grass playing fields, over 1,200 parking spots and enough room for food trucks and vendors.

“We are very excited that the Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex was selected to host the Presidents Cup in 2021,” said Laughlin. “A special thanks goes out to everyone who was involved in the bidding process, and I’d also like to thank all the staff here at the RAC for their hard work and continued efforts that help make our complex such a great venue and asset to the community.”

This July, the Salt Lake City Regional Athletic Complex was also accepted to host the 2021 US Quidditch Cup.

