Salt Lake City schools receive 100 ‘Pumper Cars’ for students with special needs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Dozens of children with special needs were given a self-propelling toy-like car designed to help children exercise on Monday.

It was part of a statewide movement with the Utah Automobile Dealers Association in conjunction with Mobility for Kids.

At the event, more than 100 Pumper Cars were given to schools in Salt Lake City.

“The Pumper Car® is a medical device disguised as a toy. Its unique pump action creates a healthful, vigorous activity that activates muscle groups in the upper and lower body simultaneously while creating a smooth, highly engaging and fun ride,” the company’s website states.

