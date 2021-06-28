Salt Lake City schools given $47K donation to support STEM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students and faculty across the Beehive State are being treated $47,000 to further support STEM education and work.

Starting June 29, The Salt Lake City School District, Salt Lake Education Foundation, and Marathon Petroleum are partnering to better prepare students for future opportunities through the inception of Utah STEM Ecosystem Community of Practice.

According to officials, to highlight the company’s emphasis on community investment, representatives of Marathon Petroleum’s Salt Lake City refinery will present a $47,000 check to implement the STEM Ecosystem Design Studio – the first step of the Utah STEM Ecosystem.

“The design studio brings together a collaboration of community stakeholders that will work with national STEM Ecosystem Community of Practice leadership to assess current Utah STEM education offerings and opportunities and identify gaps in education, training, support, and workforce preparation,” shares the Salt Lake Education Foundation.

The foundation states the Design Studio will aim to create recommendations for the Utah STEM Ecosystem Community of Practice, which will then in return define future steps, actions, and goals of the program.

The donation event will take place at Washington Elementary School located at 420 N. and 200 W.