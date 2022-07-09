SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District is reportedly looking for architectural and engineering firms to “come up with plans and cost estimates” in order to rebuild West High and Highland High schools in the near future.

The district is looking to revamp and even replace the two historic schools, with district officials noting that neither West High nor Highland High has received any major overhauls since their inception.

District officials are now asking for bids from architectural and engineering firms to determine “how big a bond would have to be” to rebuild the schools.

West High School will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in July, as the school was last rebuilt in 1922. Highland High School was built in 1956, and the Salt Lake City School District has placed bids seeking the cost to rebuild both, unclear of whether or not the schools will be replaced entirely or simply renovated.

In the case of both schools, the district says they are looking for a two-phase rebuild.

The district states, “The first phase, will include a feasibility study, site plans, basic A/E services, and budget/estimates for the proposed bond. The second phase will include full design, bid documents, specific

building locations, construction surveillance and administration, and other engineering support functions. The project is contingent upon district board approval.”

West High has a size of 379,000 square feet, with a student population of 2,700. Highland High has a size of 484,862 square feet, with a student population of 1,915.

As for West High, the district is looking for a building that would accommodate up to 3,000 students, and for Highland High, up to 2,200 students.