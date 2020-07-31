Salt Lake City school board votes to begin online classes on Sept. 8

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We now know when students in Salt Lake City will begin classes.

The school board voted 6-1 for students to return to class online, with an amendment that students will get back into the classroom as soon as possible.

The school boards biggest concern to reopen Salt Lake City Schools is the COVID-19 Case Count.

Officials will be looking at the amount of cases per 100,000 people and a specific COVID-19 percentage.

Salt Lake City School District Interim Superintendent Larry Madden

Interim Superintendent Larry Madden said, “We set a positivity rate of five percent. Right now I think it is at 9.6 and it has been trending down.”

Here is what you need to know.

August 18th through August 24th will be used as planning days for teachers, allowing them to learn new technology, and meet with parents.

August 25th through September 4th the district will make sure all the technology is in place for staff and students.

Then on Sept. 8th classes begin online for more than 23,000 students.

“Remote learning will be in place until the end of first quarter or until health conditions in our city improve, allowing us to bring our students back safely and sustainably into the classroom, Salt Lake City School Board President Melissa Ford.

The district has upwards of 16,000 laptops, 1,000 iPads, 600 hotspots for students to sign out, and eight schools expanded their wifi.

Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations Yándary Chatwin

“We want them to feel empowered to use that and to continue to engage through out the remote learning period,” said Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations Yándary Chatwin.

The district says students will be allowed to play sports, but there will be no fans at home games.

Another concern was student who rely on school lunches, officials say there will be a program in place that it will be much like the grab and go program the district did at the beginning of the pandemic.