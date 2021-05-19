Salt Lake City crews responding to warehouse fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire crews are responding to a blaze on the city’s southwest side.

Shortly before 5:40 a.m., Salt Lake City Fire confirmed they were on scene of a working fire near 2200 W. Custer Road.

The associated address belongs to Textile Care Services.

While few details are available at this time, a ladder truck can be seen, with the ladder extended, outside a warehouse via a Utah Department of Transportation camera.

Ladder truck outside a Salt Lake City warehouse | Courtesy UDOT, ABC4

