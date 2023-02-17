SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Lazy to do your taxes? You’re not alone.

Salt Lake City was recently ranked third in the nation for having the most residents who procrastinate in filing their taxes, according to a new study by the Chamber of Commerce.

The biggest tax filing procrastinators can reportedly be found in Atlanta, Ga., while residents in Orlando, Fla, took the second spot overall.

To determine the ranking, researchers of the study analyze the search volume for terms related to filing taxes late in more than 170 U.S. cities with a population of 150,000 or more. Overall, 31% of U.S. citizens wait until the last minute to file their taxes. Gen Z and Millennials are the top two generations that will most likely procrastinate, researchers say.

It’s no surprise that many Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes as the process can be complicated and time-consuming.

In fact, the study finds the top reasons people tend to procrastinate are: One, filing is too complicated and stressful; Two, they have to make sure all the information is correct; and three, filing is too time-consuming.

The study also reveals that 69% of Americans don’t know the deadline to file taxes, and nearly 24% of them say they expect their refunds to be less than what they received last year. The average refund amount Americans reportedly expect this year is $1,560.

The filing deadline in 2023 is April 18, but an automatic six-month extension is available for anyone for free.