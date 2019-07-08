Salt Lake City rents on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Apartment List released its yearly rent report. Although the average price for rental properties has increased over the last 12 months, Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

For example, Salt Lake City’s median one-bedroom averages at about $880 and two-bedroom rent of $1,090. That is slightly below the national average of $1,190.

While San Francisco has a median two-bedroom rent of $3,100, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City!



Nationwide, rents have grown by 1.6% over the last year, Salt Lake City saw a 1.7% increase in rent prices. Other cities that saw an increase include Phoenix (+3.8%), Dallas (+1.9%), and Atlanta (+1.8%).

You can get a look at the full report here and compare other big cities throughout the country.

