Salt Lake City receives $3.7 million FEMA award to reduce damages by ‘earthquake events’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City will receive more than $3.7 million from FEMA as part of the “Fix the Bricks” mitigation project.

According to a Tuesday release, the funds are the federal cost share for the “Fix the Bricks” project, which is intended to address the threat of structural collapse of residential unreinforced masonry structures during an earthquake event.

FEMA reports that the project funds the seismic retrofitting of 216 unreinforced masonry structures, including seismic wall-to-roof retrofits, bracing of URM chimneys, and marketing efforts to inform the general public about the project.

“Fix the Bricks” will reduce the likelihood of structural collapse and allow occupants to escape, reducing injury and loss of life, according to FEMA.

The release says FEMA is providing a 75% federal cost share for the $5 million project.

Funding is provided through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program, which is designed to assist states, U.S. territories, federally-recognized tribes, and local communities in implementing a sustained pre-disaster natural hazard mitigation program.

The goal, FEMA explains, is to reduce overall risk to the population and structures from future hazard events while also reducing reliance on federal funding in future disasters.

Utahns living near Moab experienced a 4.3 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

In mid-December, residents in southern Utah felt a 2.73 magnitude earthquake.

In late November, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations issued their bi-weekly report, showing the Utah region has had 98 earthquakes of all different magnitudes over the last 10 days.

In March, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front, knocking out power for tens of thousands and closing the Salt Lake City airport.

Eight months later, residents in Magna and the surrounding Salt Lake Valley felt a 2.5 magnitude aftershock from the initial earthquake.