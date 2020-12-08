Salt Lake City ranks top 5 in ‘2020’s Most Generous U.S. Cities’ survey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Although it’s been a difficult year for everyone, it’s also brought out the generosity in Americans, especially the residents of Salt Lake City.

Coming in at #4, Salt Lake City has been ranked as the nation’s “most generous” city for the year 2020, a recent report conducted by LawnStarter shows.

The study goes on to share that their methodology for the survey; comparing the generosity of the 150 biggest U.S. cities across 12 key indicators of philanthropic behavior, from charitable giving to volunteering rate to the number of food banks.

courtesy of LawnStarter

Their reports also indicates three key takeaways;

Northwest Is Best: With four of their cities in the top 10 of ranking, the states of Washington and Oregon dominate the list. While cities like Portland and Seattle have solid numbers of volunteers and participation in local organizations, part of their high scores could be attributed to need. It’s no secret that the West Coast has a large homeless population, and with housing prices continuing to soar in the region, it’s doubtful the need will dissipate any time soon.

Big Cities, Big Needs: In general, larger cities rank higher on our list than smaller and midsize cities. Boston and Washington, for example, have higher volunteering rates and more nonprofit organizations. Plus, with increasing inequality, there’s often a greater need in larger cities for shelter beds, soup kitchens, and food banks. Generosity tends to sprout where it’s required most.

Southern Inhospitality: Southern cities tended to do relatively poorly in our ranking. This is mostly due to the lack of available services. Cities like Lubbock, Texas, and Columbus, Georgia, have comparatively fewer numbers of donation centers, food banks, and soup kitchens. That’s not to say the residents of these cities aren’t generous, but the lack of services cuts down on volunteer opportunities and on ways to address community needs.

Regardless of which city is the most giving, it’s always nice to recall that generosity is almost never a competition.