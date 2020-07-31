Salt Lake City ranked in the top 10 best cities to start a career

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Starting a career in any industry can prove to be quite challenging no matter a person’s a change or how much schooling a person has. Tack on a major global pandemic and it’s even harder to get that career jump start.

For those searching for a job in their hometown or current area with no luck, it could be time to try job hunting in a different city.

A recent study from Zippia, a resource site for job seekers who want to empower their career aspirations with knowledgeable data reveals the top 10 cities to start a career. Cities where rent is cheapest, starting incomes are high, and jobs are abundant.

Zippia finds that Salt Lake City ranks at number three on the list.

The report looked at over 200 cities and ranked them by Median Income, Average rent and Unemployment.

The Top 10 cities:

Zippia used data from Census ACS

As Salt Lake City ranks third on the list, Zippia’s findings show the Individual Median Income at $43, 458. Utah’s Capitol city has an unemployment rate of 2%, and the average rent is $1,001 a month.

Courtesy of Zippia.com

While salary amount typically plays a major role in an individual’s decision to relocate, Zippia says it’s best to be wary of the costs each city has to offer. Making more money, doesn’t always equate to more take home pay. If a specific city is on your radar, just because it is not on the study’s top 10 list it may be worth to see it ranks on the full list.