Salt Lake City rally to ‘revive’ business flouts stay-at-home orders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Protesters gathered for a rally to reopen Utah businesses, disregarding State and County “Stay Safe, Stay Home” orders on Saturday.

The Facebook group “Utah Business Revival” organized the rally.

The group described itself as “a coalition of small business owners committed to getting Utah back to work.”

People held signs, picnicked, honked and waved, many ignoring social distancing guidelines, as a call for the state to reopen Utah businesses and schools closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

During a press conference Friday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson affirmed the rally went against the County’s public health order, despite the easing of some of the restrictions.