Salt Lake City Public Library temporarily closed due to Covid-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Jan. 19, 2022, the Salt Lake City Public Library is now closed to in-person visits.

The library is set to be closed for a minimum of two weeks, and their website states, “this change is necessary because of staffing issues brought on by the sudden and dramatic increase in the spread of COVID-19 throughout the entire state.”

Curbside Services, however, which include holds pickup, browsing to-go, and print services, are remaining open.

You can pick up your items by parking in one of the designated parking spaces on 200 East, and calling 801-594-8618.

While the main library is closed, the neighborhood branch locations will remain open.

