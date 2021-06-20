Salt Lake City Public Library: Poets wanted

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Only the best and most profound can be selected to win this upcoming competition, and the Salt Lake City Public Library is inviting every young poet to give it their best shot.

As of June 1, young poets and aspiring wordsmiths are invited to enter The City Library’s Teen Poetry Contest! This year’s theme is “Wonder in All Its Forms.” Local teens entering grades 9–12 in the Fall are eligible to submit their original work.

According to event organizers winners will receive a cash prize and a chance to read their work at a live, virtual event. Winning poems will also be shared on BiblioBoard and the Library’s Teen Blog.

Officials say the submission period goes from June 1–July 31. Winning poems will be selected by a panel of librarians, teachers, and other community members.

For important submission guidelines, rules, and more information, visit slcpl.org/poetry.