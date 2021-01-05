SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police will announce a crime reduction initiative during a Tuesday press conference.
This comes after the department announce numerous efforts to respond to an uptick in crime.
Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Police Chief Mike Brown, U.S. Attorney John Huber, United States Marshal Matt Harris, and Commissioner of Public Safety Jess Anderson will attend the press conference.
The conference will be streamed above starting at 10 a.m.
Latest Stories
- University of Utah establishes Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship
- How will Congress count Electoral College votes?
- LA County paramedics told to conserve oxygen, don’t transfer patients with low survival rate
- Salt Lake City Police announce crime reduction initiative
- Salt Lake City landlord, registered sex offender booked for multiple charges of secretly recording tenants