SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are always working hard to keep the streets of Salt Lake City safe.

Recently, gang detectives with the Salt Lake City Police seized two illegal firearms during a traffic stop.

Authorities posted an image on Twitter showing the seized firearms.

“Taking guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them means less violent crime in #saltlakecity,” says SLCPD.

Earlier this month, authorities provided a numbers roundup of illegal bounties they’ve recovered throughout March.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported gun violence has risen about 30% from 2019 to 2020. In Salt Lake County alone, gun-related deaths increased by 16%.

Along with hundreds of vehicles thefts and thousands of dollars in drug-related busts, officers are always working to keep illicit items out of local communities.

“The work of our officers is second to none!” says SLCPD.