Salt Lake City Police searching for missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 45-year-old Jonathan Myers.
Myers was last seen walking away from a group home in the area of 900 S. 300 E. on Sept. 27 and has not been heard from since.
At 5’6, 155 pounds, he was last seen wearing a black shirt with the number ’25’ printed in gold, and jeans.
Officials say Myers is endangered due to a “diminished mental capacity and required medications.”
Anyone with information regarding Myers’ whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-178176